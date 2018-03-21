SPORTS

VIDEO: Villanova Basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow on way to Sweet 16

Video from the scene shows the bus transporting the Wildcats to the airport stuck in the snow.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Villanova Men's Basketball team may have made the Sweet 16, but physically getting there is proving to be a problem.

The bus transporting the Wildcats to the airport was having difficulty getting off campus Wednesday afternoon due to the snow.

Video from the scene shows the wheels of the bus spinning due to the slick streets.

The good news is, after the tenth attempt the team bus finally made it through the snow and off for the charter flight to Boston.


Villanova is due to face off against West Virginia Friday night.

