Villanova championship parade on Thursday in Center City Philadelphia

Villanova players celebrate with the trophy after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's time for another championship parade in Philadelphia!

Just weeks after the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles paraded down the streets of Center City, the Villanova Wildcats are set to do the same.

The Villanova National Championship Parade will take place Thursday, April 5.

Villanova officials say the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 20th and Market streets and will end at Dilworth Park.

Villanova University will be closed on Thursday for the parade festivities. More details about this event will be shared later.

The university says more details about the event will be shared later today.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 for their second NCAA Final Four title in three years.

In 2016, the team with star players Daniel Ochefu, Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Jenkins, and Josh Hart brought a championship to the Philadelphia area and was awarded a parade of their own.

The procession included the Cardinal O'Hara High School marching band and members of the 1985 National Champion Wildcat team.
Two years later, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans lined up Broad Street in February as MVP quarterback Nick Foles and the Birds celebrated their NFL championship.

The Super Bowl champs gave a rally for the ages at the Philadelphia Museum of Art - especially Jason Kelce and his Mummers outfit.
Now, on Thursday, crowds will gather once again in Philadelphia to cheer on the national champions from Radnor Township.

