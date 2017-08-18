CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Work crews have removed a spray-painted message from the statue honoring the late Frank Rizzo.
The operation took about ten minutes Friday morning.
Spray paint on Frank Rizzo statue, latest act of vandalism, taken off by city crews in about ten minutes. @6abc pic.twitter.com/zdYehwmFJp— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) August 18, 2017
Yellow caution tape and crowd barriers which have surrounded the statue since Wednesday were also removed.
Philadelphia police continue to investigate, after the phrase "black power" was found scrawled across the statue in the wake of a call for its removal.
The message was discovered late Thursday, sprayed in white paint on the bronze statue of Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner who critics say reigned over the city when police brutality was the accepted norm.
Action News is told police believe a man who was accompanied by a group of people spray painted the message then got into a car and drove away.
That person remains at large.
#NOW Frank Rizzo statue vandalized tonight with white spray paint saying "Black Power" @6abc pic.twitter.com/djHINRfN80— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017
Earlier this week, Councilwoman Helen Gym said on Twitter that the statue should be removed, and Mayor Jim Kenney, a fellow Democrat, said it was time to discuss its future.
On Wednesday a man from Maplewood, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct for throwing eggs at the statue.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps