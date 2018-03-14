A 6-year-old West Oak Lane Charter School student is home safe after being put on the wrong school bus Tuesday afternoon.Laianna Correa said when the bus driver got to the end of the route, she forced her to get off of the bus."I said this is not my stop and she said she didn't care," said Laianna Correa.Laianna's mother, Danielle Correa, is not happy with how the situation was handled."I'm livid," she said. "I'm outraged because you pick a school thinking that your child is going to be taken care of during the day."Laianna was dropped off more than two miles away from her bus stop, in a strange neighborhood. Luckily, she knew on classmate on the bus and the classmate's parents connected her to her mom.A spokesperson for Durham School Services the company that operates the buses tells Action News they apologize and that the company has launched an investigation.By policy, if a child is on the wrong bus the driver is supposed to radio to dispatch and the school and parents would then agree on a safe drop off location.Danielle Correa said she is also upset that there was a period of time where she had no idea where her daughter was."She could've wound up anywhere," she said. "Unacceptable. It will not happen again."The principal of West Oak Lane Charter School is reviewing what happened and said changes could come as soon as tomorrow.The Philadelphia School District decides on the bus vendors for charter schools. The district said it has had numerous problems with Durham School Services and have cut at least 60 routes.Parents have also complained about how long it takes kids to get home.Durham said it is experiencing a driver shortage. The company said it has launched an investigation and is taking the matter "incredibly seriously."------