Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in Olney robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in Olney robbery. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

OLNEY (WPVI) --
An armed suspect dressed as a U.S. postal worker forced a man back into his home after he had just placed a child inside a car, Philadelphia police say.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of North 2nd Street.

Police say a 44-year-old male victim was placing an infant inside a vehicle when he was approached by a man dressed in a U.S. postal uniform.

The suspect suddenly pulled a handgun and forced the victim into his home, police say.

Moments later, surveillance video shows three additional suspects running to the home.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance Video: Postal worker imposter in Olney on January 24, 2018.



Police say the suspects zip-tied and duct taped the victim. They demanded money, while allegedly striking him in the face with a semi-automatic handgun.

The suspects spent approximately 15 minutes ransacking the home before fleeing to awaiting vehicles which were parked on Tabor Road, police say.

Two suspects fled in a newer black Buick Lucerne sedan, while the other two left in a Pontiac sedan, gray in color.

Police say surveillance video captured both vehicles circling the block approximately an hour before the home invasion took place.

The suspects stole cash, an iPhone 7, and the victim's house and car keys.

No shots were fired.

The victim suffered minor injuries. The infant was unharmed.

The first suspect is described as a black male, dark complexion, early to mid-20s, 5'5, muscular build, beard, wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform, black and white sneakers, dark sunglasses and a dark postal bag.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5'9", stocky build, wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, black gloves, dark colored pants, black mask, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a black male, 6', thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask, and tan boots with no laces.

The fourth suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves, black mask and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newshome invasion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Water main break shuts down NB Roosevelt Blvd. in Tioga-Nicetown
Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion
Pizza delivery driver shot in Brewerytown
Doug Pederson's message for Eagles: Focus on today, not Pats' mystique
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Smyrna, Del.
Woman, 80, struck by car in front of Delco hospital
Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath
Show More
Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philly officer
Woman struck on I-95 in Wilmington, Del. dies
Bettor makes multimillion-dollar wager on Eagles in Las Vegas
Winners pick up Super Bowl lottery tickets in South Philly
AccuWeather: Turning up the temps
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philly officer
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp.
Italian train derails near Milan; 3 dead
More Video