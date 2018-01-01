Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

4 people killed by family member in Long Branch, New Jersey, police say

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (WPVI) --
Minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve, a 16-year-old boy allegedly used a semi-automatic rifle owned by a family member to shoot and kill his parents, sister and a family friend inside the parents' home in a coastal city in New Jersey, the county prosecutor said.

The teen, whose name has not been released, is in police custody in connection with the shooting deaths of his father, Steven Kologi, 44; mother, Linda Kologi, 42; sister, Brittany Kologi, 18; and a family friend, Mary Schultz, 70, who was residing at the Kologi home in Long Branch, New Jersey, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni and a statement from his office.

The teen's brother and grandfather apparently escaped harm. They "thankfully left the home and came out OK," Gramiccioni said at a press conference Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after receiving a call from inside the home about shots fired at 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 31, a statement from the prosecutor's office said.

The boy was arrested at the scene without incident, Gramiccioni said.

The prosecutor said he expects that the teen will on Tuesday be charged as an adult with four counts of murder and one count possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

No possible motive was revealed.

"It's a terribly tragic incident," Gramiccioni said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingmurderLong Branch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Frigid Start to 2018, Severe Wind Chills
Mummers Parade goes on despite bone-chilling cold
Dragon float smashed on I-95 in Port Richmond
Pennsylvania mom says teachers bullied her child
VIDEO: Crystal ball drops in Times Square to mark 2018
Revelers brave cold to celebrate New Year's Eve
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Man charged with murders of 2 women in Collingswood
Show More
Trump starts 2018 with angry tweets about Pakistan, Iran
NY family among 12 dead in Costa Rica plane crash
2 injured in Millville, New Jersey house fire
NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time
Cowboys beat playoff-bound Eagles 6-0
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Frigid Start to 2018, Severe Wind Chills
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
More Video