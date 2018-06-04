MISSING PERSON

Haddon Township police searching for missing teen

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers at her home on the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue around 11 p.m., Saturday. (WPVI/Courtesy of Haddon Township Police Department)

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating a report of a missing juvenile who disappeared from Haddon Township, Camden County Saturday night.

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, 15, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5'3, and approximately 133 pounds.

Police said Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen at her home on the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue in Haddon Township around 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers.

If you come in contact with or see Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and report her location and description.

Anyone that might be able to assist with locating Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez is asked to contact Haddon Township Police Detective Timothy Hak at (856) 833-6209 or Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Briana Catts at (609) 508-3333.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

