PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95.
The crash happened as snow fell across the area on Wednesday morning.
Philadelphia police say the officers were in a vehicle that spun out near the Washington Ave. exit and struck a guardrail.
There was no word on the officers' exact conditions, though police say both were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.
The view from a traffic camera showed a vehicle sideways on the roadway.
At least one fire truck, an ambulance, and several police cars were on the scene.
The crash has all northbound lanes blocked in the area.
