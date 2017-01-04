Rte 10: Board any WB trolley to 30th St. Take MFL service to 40th St. for trolleys. No service btwn 36th & Market & 38th Lancaster. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_10) January 4, 2017

Forty-six people have suffered minor injuries in an accident involving two SEPTA trolleys in West Philadelphia.The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue.Initial reports indicate a trolley rear-ended another trolley at that location.The view from Chopper 6 showed two trolleys stopped at the scene.SEPTA service is being affected. There is no service between 36th and Market and 38th and Lancaster.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.