WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Forty-six people have suffered minor injuries in an accident involving two SEPTA trolleys in West Philadelphia.
The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 38th Street and Lancaster Avenue.
Initial reports indicate a trolley rear-ended another trolley at that location.
The view from Chopper 6 showed two trolleys stopped at the scene.
SEPTA service is being affected. There is no service between 36th and Market and 38th and Lancaster.
Rte 10: Board any WB trolley to 30th St. Take MFL service to 40th St. for trolleys. No service btwn 36th & Market & 38th Lancaster.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_10) January 4, 2017
