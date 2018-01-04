Crash shuts down Northeast Extension of Pa. Turnpike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2861031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash shuts down Northeast Extension. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2018.

A crash involving a tractor-tractor has shut down multiple lanes of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.The Turnpike Commission has shut down the Northeast Extension southbound between Quakertown and Lansdale.The trailer is upright, however, officials say the power unit is overturned and blocking all lanes of traffic.Officials have implemented a Plan X. The Turnpike Commission's road closure procedure, "Plan X," is the method by which the Commission, in emergency situations such as multiple vehicle accidents, closes certain sections of the Turnpike and reroutes traffic around the affected sections.Drivers should take Route 309 as an alternate.----------