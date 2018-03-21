Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike

The Pennsylvania Turnpike speed limit has been temporarily lowered to 45 mph on the entire east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey, as well as the entire Northeastern Extension.
Several crashes have been reported as Turnpike crews continue to treat the roadway.
In Berks County, a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck shut down the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike west of Reading.
While driving in severe weather, Turnpike officials advise motorists to follow these protocols:
-always travel at a safe speed for conditions, no matter what the posted limit is;
-allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks; and
-never pass a truck that is actively plowing or spreading salt.
In case of an accident, breakdown or other emergency, Turnpike officials say motorists should dial *11 on a mobile phone. They say to be prepared to give the milepost location and direction of travel and move vehicles out of active travel lanes if possible.
PennDOT has also temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on the following highways:
- Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676;
- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and
- State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.
On Tuesday, PennDOT imposed a ban on empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles or pick-up trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, or RVs, on:
Interstate 76 across the state, which includes the Schuylkill Expressway and the East-West Pennsylvania Turnpike;
Interstate 95 (entire length);
Interstates 276 and 476, a portion of the mainline Turnpike in southeastern Pennsylvania and the entire Northeastern Extension;
Interstate 476 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 95;
Interstate 676 (entire length);
Interstate 78 (entire length);
Interstate 79 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 80;
Interstate 80 from the New Jersey line to the junction with Interstate 81;
Interstate 81 from the Maryland line to the junction with Interstate 80;
Interstate 99 (entire length); and
Interstate 176 (entire length).
In addition, also beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, a full ban on commercial vehicles was imposed on:
Interstate 70, from the Maryland line to the Pennsylvania Turnpike;
Interstate 83 (entire length);
Interstate 84 (entire length); and
Interstate 380 (entire length).
A commercial vehicle is defined as a vehicle used for commerce and meets one of the following conditions:
Has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight rating, or gross vehicle weight or gross combination weight, of 17,001 pounds or more, whichever is greater.
Is designed or used to transport more than 8 passengers (including the driver) for compensation.
Is designed or used to transport more than 15 passengers, including the driver, and is not used to transport passengers for compensation.
Is a school bus.
Is transporting hazardous materials which is required to be placarded in accordance with Department regulations.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps