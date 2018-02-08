  • LIVE VIDEO Raw video from Eagles Parade and Celebration
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An accident caused traffic trouble for those heading into South Philadelphia for the Eagles Championship Parade.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on I-95 southbound just off the Walt Whitman Bridge approaching Broad Street.

It began as a disabled tractor-trailer. Then at least two vehicles slammed into the tractor-trailer.

The crash was blocking the two left lanes. It was cleared shortly before 7 a.m.

Another crash blocked Lincoln Drive at Wissahickon Avenue during the morning commute.

