TRAFFIC

Vine St. Expressway back open after icing from broken water line in Philadelphia

Vine St. Expwy. back open after icing problem: Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
All lanes are back open after ice from a broken water line forced authorities to shut down a section of the Vine Street Expressway in Center City Philadelphia.

The break happened at 5 a.m. Sunday in a water line at a parking garage at 17th and Callowhill streets in Spring Garden.

Action News is told water from that line spilled down onto the expressway, forming a sheet of ice.

Ice shuts down Vine St. Expwy: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2018.



Police shut down the expressway in both directions from 8th Street to 23rd Street.

Video from the Action Cam showed traffic being detoured off the highway before dawn Sunday.

Vine St. Expressway closed: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 7, 2018.


PennDOT crews arrived on the scene and began salting the roadway and removing the ice.

The westbound lanes reopened to traffic shortly after 8 a.m.

The eastbound lanes were back open by 9 a.m., and traffic was moving normally.
Ice from broken water line shuts down Vine St. Expwy: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2018.


