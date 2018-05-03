EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3423104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 after a freight train derailed in Delaware County on May 3, 2018.

SERVICE UPDATE: Regular scheduled service is resuming following an earlier freight derailment south of PHL. Customers can expect significant residual delays throughout the morning due to a reduced number of tracks available. Thank you for your patience. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) May 3, 2018

Heavy equipment hauled in to help clear derailed train cars from tracks in Crum Lynne. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018

Septa Wilmington/Newark line suspended until further notice due to train derailment in Crum Lynne. Extra passenger trains running on Media/Elwyn line. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 3, 2018

Wheels from a Norfolk Southern freight train left along the tracks in Crum Lynne, PA following a train derailment this morning. @6abc — Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) May 3, 2018

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed under the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Delaware County affecting service on Amtrak and SEPTA.After it was suspended for hours due to the derailment, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is resuming regular scheduled service, the company announced at 7:47 a.m. Thursday."Customers can expect significant residual delays throughout the morning due to a reduced number of tracks available. Thank you for your patience," Amtrak tweeted.SEPTA has suspended service along its Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail line. Extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line.The derailment happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the tracks between Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, five miles north of Marcus Hook.The Norfolk Southern train with two engines and 88 cars was loaded with stones.Action News is told the last two cars derailed, with the back car, carrying stones, overturning.No injuries have been reported.