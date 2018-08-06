FYI PHILLY

Your final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat

This weekend on FYI Philly....It's the last gasp of summer. We sample some new dining options and refreshing finishers, explore some secret gardens and find some fun down the shore and a fun new way to get fit. Plus where you can see a billion dollars!

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.

Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather here are four restaurants with little secret gardens to help you do that.

Secret Dining Gardens
Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather as much as you can so Jeannette Reyes rounds up some restaurants with little secret gardens.

Laurel | Facebook
1617 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-8299

Russet | Facebook
1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521

The Good King Tavern | Facebook
614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700

Southwark | Facebook
701 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-930-8538
Looking for new restaurants to try? There are new places popping up in the city and the suburbs.

New Summer Dining
Looking for new restaurants to try? There are new places popping up in the city and the suburbs.

Andiario | Facebook
106 W Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Moo Moo Milk Bar | Facebook
4751 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

Brickwall Tavern | Facebook
1213 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Talk | Facebook
2121 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Some new and interesting choices to end your meal.

Refreshing Finishers
When the weather is hot, you want something cool. Here are some restaurants with refreshing desserts to finish your meal.

Cadence Restaurant | Instagram: @cadencerestaurant
161 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-419-7537

Harp & Crown | Facebook
1525 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-330-2800

Fond | Facebook
1537 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-550-5000
Summer trips down the shore can be a great escape from the reality of life. Or, in Ocean City, you can enter into a world of virtual reality.

Ocean City Virtual Reality
Summer trips down the shore can be a great escape from the reality of life. Or, in Ocean City, you can enter into a world of virtual reality.

Liberty Virtual Reality | Facebook
1078 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226
609-938-6029

How to drink like a celebrity
Mixologist to the stars Colin Asare Appiah shows you how to make two D'uss'e cocktails VIPs and celebs will enjoy during Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II tour. .

Recipes: D'uss'e cocktails
The 13th (Honoring Jay-Z's 13th Studio Album - 4:44) | D'uss'e lemonade
There's a new spot in Chestnut Hill where you can disguise your exercise by busting a move.

Dance Fit Chestnut Hill
There's a new spot in Chestnut Hill where you can disguise your exercise by busting a move.

Dance Fit Chestnut Hill | Facebook
98 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-242-3324
We go to Delaware County for some homemade ice cream that's so good it's worth the drive from Philly or wherever you are!

Made in Philly: Judy's Homemade Ice Cream
We visit a local ice cream shop where everything is homemade and the chef is self-taught.

Judy's Homemade Ice Cream | Facebook
19 E Hinckley Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078
484-494-0019
It's the first ever Philly's Classic Cook-Off and the city's most iconic foods are getting reinvented.

Philly's Classic Cook-Off Presented by Budweiser
Philly Mag Classic Cook-Off
Philadelphia Magazine is putting a new twist on your favorite dishes. It's the first ever Philly's Classic Cook-Off and the city's most iconic foods are getting reinvented.
Thursday, August 23rd, 5:30-8pm

The Piazza
1001 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Gina Gannon turned to our friends at Alessi foods and Redner's Markets for some family friendly recipes

In The Kitchen with Alessi: Back to School Recipes
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some family-friendly recipes perfect for back to school time.

In the Kitchen with Alessi
Recipes: White balsamic fruit crostini | Risotto punch bowl
If you're looking for a musical escape, Musikfest is in full swing with nearly 400 artists from around the world.

Musikfest
Musikfest is in full swing with nearly 400 artists from around the world. Melissa hits the road to see how much there is to see, hear and do.

Musikfest | 6abc at Musikfest
Aug. 3-12

ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks
101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-332-1300

Music legends Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson headline Mann Center upcoming shows.

FYI Loves the Arts
The Mann Center has another two months left in its summer season and it's a jam packed concert schedule with everything from rock to R & B to reggae to country.
TheArtsInPhilly.com | @TheArtsInPhilly

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-546-7900
Mann Center events | Facebook

World's Fair of Money (Aug. 14-18) | Ticket sweepstakes
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
This week's Shelter Me focuses on a program that connects veterans with adoptable service dogs.

Shelter Me
This week's Shelter Me focuses on a program that connects veterans with adoptable service dogs.

Above and Beyond Dog Training | Facebook
25B Church Street, Mount Holly, N.J.

One Love Animal Rescue Friends 4 Vets | Available pets
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
