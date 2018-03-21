WEATHER

DART to suspend bus service at 6 p.m. in New Castle and Kent Counties

DELAWARE (WPVI) --
All DART bus service in Kent and New Castle Counties will be suspended at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the nor'easter.

Riders should plan accordingly.

Paratransit customers with scheduled trips after 6 p.m. in Kent or New Castle Counties will be contacted to reschedule for an earlier trip.

Please call 1-800-652-3278, option 1 for more information.

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line is operating a Saturday schedule with enhanced service to Fairplay at Churchmans Crossing and Newark Stations.

For information, click here for the schedule.

