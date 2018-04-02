AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 1:00pm because of some wet snow. The only counties not included in the Advisory are Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Kent. Roads should be mainly wet, but slippery conditions are possible whenever the snow becomes heavier. NW suburbs have the best chance of seeing slippery road conditions.TODAY: Morning snow gives way to drying by midday. Some sunny breaks are possible during the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 30s while it's snowing, but our high in Philadelphia rebounds to 48 late in the afternoon and much of our April snow will melt later today.TONIGHT: Clouds build back into the region and some showers are possible before dawn. The low dips to 39.TUESDAY: Skies are mainly cloudy and it's a damp day with rain at times. The high is relatively mild: 54.WEDNESDAY: This looks like a mainly cloudy and windy day with periods of rain during the afternoon. The high is very mild: 66.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler afternoon for the Phillies home opener. The high slips to 48.FRIDAY: It's mostly cloudy and breezy with some a couple of showers around and a high of 54.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies hang on through the beginning of the weekend. We'll have to keep our eyes on a southern system which, for now, misses us, but could bring us a mix of rain and wet snow if it moves north. The high is a chilly 44.SUNDAY: Some rain or snow is possible in the morning from that southern storm. It stays dry if the storm stays south. Either way, we're expecting a dry afternoon. The high is still chilly: 44.MONDAY: This is another mostly cloudy day with some more rain possible in the afternoon.-----