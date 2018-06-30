City of Philadelphia issues Code Red due to dangerous heat

The City of Philadelphia has issued a Code Red due to the extremely hot conditions.During a Code Red, the city increases outreach to help keep homeless Philadelphians safe.If you see someone on the street, you are asked to call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984.A Code Red also affects pet care.All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) will activate the Heatline atbeginning Sunday, July 1 at noon.-Sunday, July 1, noon to midnight-Monday, July 2, 8:30 a.m. to midnight-Tuesday, July 3, 8:30 a.m. to midnight-Wednesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.To report a dog left outdoors in very hot weather, call the Animal Care & Control Team at (267) 385-3800.------