An ice jam at Trenton has resulted in a significant rise on the Delaware River in that vicinity. Minor flooding is expected along the Delaware River in the Trenton/Yardley area. #pawx #njwx pic.twitter.com/ZWWi7vKOBW — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 15, 2018

Flood Warning along the Delaware River between Yardley and Trenton this morning for possible ice jam flooding. As of now, flooding looks to nbe minor, but a heads up if you're traveling near the river in this area. 7day on @6abc. pic.twitter.com/3uhwJ2L48G — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 15, 2018

An ice jam on the Delaware River in Trenton has prompted flood warnings.The National Weather Service says minor flooding is expected along the river in the Trenton/Yardley area. They say the ice jam caused a significant rise in the river.The NWS defines an ice jam as follows:"Pieces of floating ice carried with a stream's current can accumulate at any obstruction to the stream flow. These ice jams can develop near river bends, mouths of tributaries, points where the river slope decreases, downstream of dams and upstream of bridges or obstructions. The water that is held back may cause flooding or flash flooding upstream. If the obstruction suddenly breaks then flash flooding may occur downstream."The ice jam was reported around 5:25 a.m. Monday.The NWS says Trenton, Yardley and Morrisville could experience flooding.----------------