Ice jam on Delaware River prompts flood warnings in Mercer County, Bucks County

Chopper 6 Video: Ice jam on Delaware River on January 15, 2018. (WPVI)

TRENTON (WPVI) --
An ice jam on the Delaware River in Trenton has prompted flood warnings.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding is expected along the river in the Trenton/Yardley area. They say the ice jam caused a significant rise in the river.


The NWS defines an ice jam as follows:

"Pieces of floating ice carried with a stream's current can accumulate at any obstruction to the stream flow. These ice jams can develop near river bends, mouths of tributaries, points where the river slope decreases, downstream of dams and upstream of bridges or obstructions. The water that is held back may cause flooding or flash flooding upstream. If the obstruction suddenly breaks then flash flooding may occur downstream."



The ice jam was reported around 5:25 a.m. Monday.

The NWS says Trenton, Yardley and Morrisville could experience flooding.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
