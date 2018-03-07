NJ Transit suspends bus service for rest of Wednesday

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --New Jersey Transit suspended bus service statewide on Wednesday afternoon as the snow caused road conditions to worsen.
Meanwhile, here is the rest of the storm plan sent by NJ Transit:
Cross-honoring is in effect for rail, bus and private carriers and light rail service for Wednesday. Customers should check njtransit.com for updates.
A "Severe Weather Rail Schedule'' is a limited weekday rail schedule utilized during weather events or other emergency situations. The "Severe Weather Schedules'' were created last year for customers to clearly identify their travel options. These schedules can be found online and are also available in our printed timetables.
Bus, light rail and Access Link services are anticipated to operate regular weekday schedules as weather conditions permit. Customers should closely monitor njtransit.com, My Transit alerts, social media and broadcast news reports for the latest status of the system.
For customers of Bus Route Nos. 196/197, on Wednesday, March 7, NJ TRANSIT rail will cross-honor bus passes and tickets on the Port Jervis Line trains to/from Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg. Bus service to/from Warwick, N.Y., will originate/terminate at West Milford Park & Ride due to weather conditions. Bus 196 will operate on a snow detour and will not operate on Skyline Drive. Additionally, Shortline Bus will cross-honor in Orange County, N.Y.
NJ TRANSIT will have personnel and assets in position to address any issues that may arise during or after the storm, which is expected to bring snow totals as high as 12 inches to certain counties in northern New Jersey.
NJ TRANSIT's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will open during the early morning hours tomorrow and remain open throughout the day as key personnel monitor any impacts on the system throughout the storm's duration.
Customers are strongly advised to monitor the status of the system by checking njtransit.com frequently. Customers are also encouraged to sign up for My Transit Alerts, which provide customized notifications via email or text message based on a customer's preferred mode of travel. My Transit alerts can be accessed by creating a free account on njtransit.com. In addition, customers are advised to monitor NJ TRANSIT's social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook, as well as tune in to broadcast traffic reports for the latest information.
Important Notes:
-Cross-honoring will be in effect for Wednesday, March 7 on NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers, rail and light rail services. At this time, it is not anticipated that there will be cross-honoring on PATH or NY Waterway ferries.
-Regular weekday service for bus, light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.
-Stay connected during your commute through Facebook and Twitter. Search for rail, bus or light rail-specific Twitter accounts for the best information. While we make every effort to respond to comments posted on our social media channels, we recommend that you contact our Customer Service team directly with critical or time-sensitive issues.
-Twitter: @NJTRANSIT
-Facebook: facebook.com/NJTRANSIT
-Before starting your trip, visit the Travel Alerts page at njtransit.com for up-to-the-minute service information. This information is also available by calling (973) 275-5555 or from broadcast traffic reports.
-Customers are encouraged to sign up for the My Transit alert system on njtransit.com, which delivers travel advisories for your specific trip to your cell phone.
-Allow extra time getting to and from your destination. Use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains and buses.
-Listen closely to public address announcements at stations for late-breaking service information.
