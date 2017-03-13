Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday

Pennsylvania
The Philadelphia Zoo will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 due to the impending storm.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be closed on Tuesday.
Longwood Gardens in Kennet Square, Pa. will be closed on Tuesday.
The Franklin Institute has moved its Science After Hours from Tuesday, March 14 to March 21.
The Independence Seaport Museum and historic ships will be closed on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The Museum's Pi Day event has been moved to March 21.
Smith Playground will be closed on Tuesday.
Due to the winter storm forecast, the Battleship New Jersey will be closed for tours on Tuesday, March 14.
