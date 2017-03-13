Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday

Due to the potential for inclement weather, Philadelphia Zoo will be closed to the public Tuesday, March 14. Have a safe and wonderful day! pic.twitter.com/kMczch9bfU — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) March 13, 2017

Just when we thought spring came early? Due to the projected snow forecast, @philamuseum will be closed tomorrow, March 14. #ClosedInPHL pic.twitter.com/oA2mWEufZ9 — Phila Museum of Art (@philamuseum) March 13, 2017

Due to the incoming snow storm, the Gardens will be closed on Tuesday, March 14. Check our website for updates https://t.co/pnSneTvzKv pic.twitter.com/EUZFrzPRIy — Longwood Gardens (@longwoodgardens) March 13, 2017

Please be advised that our Build a Robotic Boat for Pi Day event w/ @SnapologyPhilly is rescheduled to Tuesday, 3/21 https://t.co/SwT2508WLI — Indep Seaport Museum (@phillyseaport) March 13, 2017

Due to the winter storm forecast, the Battleship New Jersey will be closed for tours on Tuesday, March 14. — USS New Jersey (@BattleshipNJ) March 13, 2017

