Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday

The Philadelphia Museum of Art during a winter snow storm, Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tuesday's snowstorm is causing a number of businesses and attractions in the Philadelphia area to stay closed for the day.

Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Zoo will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 due to the impending storm.



The Philadelphia Museum of Art will be closed on Tuesday.


Longwood Gardens in Kennet Square, Pa. will be closed on Tuesday.


The Franklin Institute has moved its Science After Hours from Tuesday, March 14 to March 21.



The Independence Seaport Museum and historic ships will be closed on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The Museum's Pi Day event has been moved to March 21.



Smith Playground will be closed on Tuesday.

New Jersey

Due to the winter storm forecast, the Battleship New Jersey will be closed for tours on Tuesday, March 14.

