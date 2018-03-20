SEPTA announces snow plan ahead of Wednesday's storm

SEPTA officials are warning transit passengers of possible disruptions and service changes with a storm expected to bring heavy snow to the region.Commuters are being urged to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel if possible late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel says officials will be watching for downed trees and power lines, and warns that bus service could be impacted not only by snow but by downed trees.He says the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subway lines will be the best modes of transit throughout Philadelphia.Officials warn that snow could impact rail, bus and trolley routes and perhaps detours or even cancellations. Regional rail lines will operate on a severe storm service plan.Here is the full servce plan as released by SEPTA:The Regional Rail Severe Storm Schedule will be in effect on Wednesday, March 21st. ALL Regional Rail Trains will operate on a SATURDAY schedule, with enhanced Wilmington/Newark Line service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations.The Cynwyd Line will not operate.Midday busing on the Lansdale/Doylestown Line has been cancelled. Trains will operate at all stations.Customers can check the status of their train in real-time via TrainView or follow your Regional Rail Line on Twitter.Additional service information is available on the Severe Storm Schedule page.The following historically affected Bus Routes will be placed on weather related detours Wednesday, March 21st. Select detours will begin as early as 8:00 a.m. (or earlier depending on weather conditions). Please look for the storm icon next to the route on System Status for routing information: Routes 7, 9, 14, 15B, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 35, 38, 44, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57, 58, 61, 62, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 93, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124, 125, 126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L.Additional routes may be placed on a detour if conditions deteriorate.Broad Street and Market Frankford Line Trains will operate with all night service Wednesday evening, March 21st. Trains will operate every 20 minutes. There will be no overnight NiteOwl Bus service. The Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines are the best modes of travel for service to/from Center City during a severe storm.Norristown High Speed Line trains will operate every 20 minutes. Trolley customers should expect delays and possible service cancellations due to the storm. Customers should check System Status or TransitView throughout the day for the latest service information.Customers should check System Status or TransitView throughout the day for the latest service information.CCT is currently planning for full service on Wednesday, March 21, 2018; however, CCT customers should anticipate delays due to the impending weather conditions. Please keep in mind service reductions may become necessary if conditions deteriorate during the day. Sidewalks and steps not cleared of accumulated snow, ice and/or streets blocked by stuck vehicles may prevent safe boarding and transport.Please contact the CCT Control Center at (215) 580-7720 to cancel trips if you do not plan to ride or to inquire about the status of any pending same day trips. Customers should call CCT Customer Service at (215) 580-7145 for all other inquiries.------