WEATHER

Snow emergencies, traffic restrictions for Nor'easter #4

(Shutterstock)

Communities are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the fourth nor'easter to hit the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

Traffic restrictions are also in place.
WINTER STORM WARNING

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of the area from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Thursday.

In Pennsylvania: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery

In New Jersey: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Gloucester; Northwestern Mercer; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington

In Delaware: Delaware Beaches; Kent; Inland Sussex; New Castle

Get the latest severe weather alerts at 6abc.com/Weather

TRAFFIC

PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE: Due to the incoming winter storm, the PA Turnpike will impose a ban of certain types of trucks, RV and trailers today starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle types covered by the restriction are:
-empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

-Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
-tractors hauling empty trailers;
-any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
-all motorcycles; and
-all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

The above-listed vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the PA Turnpike's east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

SNOW EMERGENCIES

PENNSYLVANIA
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2,0, 2018 until 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 4 p.m. may be towed and impounded at the owner's expense.
HAVERFORD: Haverford Township has declared a snow emergency effective 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. This will assist in snow removal and the safe passage of emergency vehicles. The Emergency Declaration will end 8 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, unless you receive further notification. All township buildings including the Skatium (Municipal Administration, Skatium, CREC, and Library) will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday, March 22nd. Wednesday's TRASH collection is canceled.

NORTH WALES: Effective 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 20 through 10 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, a "Snow Emergency" is declared for North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced on the posted Snow Emergency Routes of Main and Walnut Streets and cars will be towed.

CLOSINGS
Check here for the latest school closing information.

This story will be updated as more information is announced.

PHILADELPHIA COURTS
All Courts and Offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be closed on Wednesday, 3-21-18. All critical services are expected to remain operational.

------
Related Topics:
