Snow fall totals from around the region

Regional snow totals: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 7, 2018 (WPVI)

Now that our Nor'easter has wrapped up here are some of the numbers from across the region:

Philadelphia County:

8.4" Wynnefield Heights
8.2" Fox Chase
7.0" Roxborough
6.1" PHL Airport

Notable hot spots per county:

Princeton Twp. 17.8"
Richboro 16.0"
Broomall 12"
Maple Glen 11.5"
Marlton 9.0"


