Snow fall totals from around the region

Philadelphia County:
8.4" Wynnefield Heights
8.2" Fox Chase
7.0" Roxborough
6.1" PHL Airport
Notable hot spots per county:
Princeton Twp. 17.8"
Richboro 16.0"
Broomall 12"
Maple Glen 11.5"
Marlton 9.0"
Snowfall reports received between 630 and 830 pm. As of 845 pm bands of heavy snow have moved east of the Hudson River and will continue to move across LI and into southern and central New England during the next few hours. Rain is changing to snow across southeastern MA and RI. pic.twitter.com/lAVDr8cC1a— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) March 8, 2018
