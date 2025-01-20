Cleanup underway in Philadelphia region after Sunday's arctic blast

In Lansdale, they got 6.6 inches of snow!

The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.

The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.

The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.

The snowstorm on Sunday brought wintry weekend conditions across the Philadelphia region.

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- People in the Delaware Valley are waking up to cold temperatures and snow.

Snow lovers in Lansdale, Montgomery County, will be happy as they're coming in near the top of the snow totals list, with 6.6 inches of snow!

RELATED: Snow totals: Here are the recent snowfall reports across the Philadelphia region

PennDOT says more than 430 trucks are out across the five counties, with more than 90,000 tons of salt stockpiled.

This was an all-call out event for them, but the snow isn't the only concern for officials.

"Temperatures are expected to be real cold, anything that does melt will freeze. So we'll continue to salt and treat roadways throughout the week," said Dave March, the Public Information Officer for West Chester Borough Police and Fire.

They said the freezing temperatures will create layers of ice.

RELATED: Code Blue in effect for Philadelphia ahead of brutally cold temperatures

"Pretty slippery," said Jhaniyah Newton-Ridgeway of West Chester. "I've been trying to take my time. I came out to get a snack, definitely worth it but if you don't have to go out stay in the house."

The ice really is the biggest concern, so crews will be out continuously throughout the week because of this.