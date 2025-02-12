Lincoln, Delaware, saw the most with 8.4 inches of snowfall.

Snow totals: Here's how much snowfall Pa., NJ and Del. got from the overnight winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in the Delaware Valley are waking up to white, slushy conditions after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the region.

Here are the snowfall reports sent to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:

Philadelphia

-Center City: 1.3 inches

-Northeast Philadelphia: 1.5 inches

-Philadelphia Int'l Airport: 2.6 inches

Pennsylvania

- Levittown: 3.5 inches

-Berwyn: 3.2 inches

-Norristown: 3.1 inches

-Fox Chase: 2.9 inches

-West Chester: 3.1 inches

-Bustleton: 3 inches

-Plymouth Meeting: 3 inches

-King of Prussia: 2.7 inches

-Willow Grove: 2.6 inches

New Jersey

-Galloway Twp: 8 inches

-Somers Point: 7.5 inches

-Trenton Airport: 1.4 inches

-Atlantic City: 7.6 inches

-Mays Landing: 5.8 inches

-Blackwood: 3.7 inches

-Mount Holly: 3.5 inches

-West Deptford Twp: 3.6 inches

-Cape May: 7.8 inches

-Washington Twp. 4.4 inches

Delaware

-Dover: 7.5 inches

-Claymont: 1.2 inches

-Nassau: 6 inches

-Lincoln: 8.4 inches

-New Castle: 2.6 inches

-Long Neck: 5.5 inches

-Cambridge: 8 inches

-Bethel: 8 inches

