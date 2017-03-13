WEATHER

State of Emergency for New Jersey ahead of snowstorm

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie arrives at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J., for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency for New Jersey ahead of the approaching snowstorm.

Some parts of the Garden State could see up to a foot of snow on Tuesday, and some counties are under a blizzard warning.

"During these threatening conditions, I urge all New Jerseyans to remain off the roads so our first responders and public safety officers can safely and efficiently handle emergency situations," Christie said in a statement.

State offices will be closed on Tuesday for non-essential employees.

The state is urging drivers to check road conditions at 511nj.org.

------
Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newssnowstorm
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Philadelphia Public & Archdiocesan schools closed Tuesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday
Show More
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos