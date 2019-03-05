$4.5 million in drugs seized in Bensalem raid

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities say $4.5 million in illegal drugs won't hit the streets of Bucks County after Bensalem police busted a suspected drug trafficking ring.

Police served a warrant in the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive where they arrested 31-year-old Jose Velez, 31-year-old Emanuel Santiago and 38-year-old Hamlet Pimentel.

Authorities say the trio was making, cutting and packing drugs to sell.

Officers reportedly seized heroin and fentanyl, plus drug scales, and $40,000 cash.

The suspects are being held on $1 million bail each.

