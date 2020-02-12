AccuWeather: Wet at times Friday; drier and windy for the weekend

Get your latest forecast from AccuWeather.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're tracking scattered showers Friday with steadier rain developing late Friday into early Saturday, leaving most of the weekend rain-free.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp this morning with showers developing (mainly east of the city). A period of rain is likely at the shore, maybe even a brief thunderstorm. High 69.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder. Low 57.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower (especially in the morning). Turning windy! High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cooler. High 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High 70.