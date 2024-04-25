Former Delaware bank employee accused of stealing $44K from dead man's account

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Wilmington woman is accused of using her position as a bank employee to steal tens of thousands of dollars from the account of a customer who died in a car accident.

Latia Wynn, 25, is charged with three felonies, including identity theft.

The victim's family called police when they noticed a significant amount of money missing as they were closing accounts.

According to investigators, Wynn was able to obtain the victim's information just before the account was closed.

Wynn is accused of stealing $44,000 from the victim while she was an employee of WSFS Bank.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday. She was arraigned and released on $18,000 bail.