1 dead, 1 critical following fire at Southwest Philadelphia apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a fire in a three-story apartment building in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.Fire crews were called to the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue around 5:45 a.m.Firefighters said when they arrived thick, black smoke was billowing from the building.Firefighters helped several residents out of the burning building before placing the fire under control at 6:15 a.m.One man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. Officials said another man died at the scene.The Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating.There is no word yet on what might have sparked the blaze.