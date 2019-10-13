1 dead, 1 critical following fire at Southwest Philadelphia apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said one person is dead and another is in critical condition following a fire in a three-story apartment building in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived thick, black smoke was billowing from the building.

Firefighters helped several residents out of the burning building before placing the fire under control at 6:15 a.m.

One man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. Officials said another man died at the scene.

The Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating.

There is no word yet on what might have sparked the blaze.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiafatal firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Show More
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
More TOP STORIES News