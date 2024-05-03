Monster Jam Philadelphia 2024: Popular stunt show rolls into Lincoln Financial Field

Drivers in iconic monster trucks Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and Max-D to perform their best tricks and stunts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the most popular stunt shows on four wheels rolls into Philadelphia this weekend.

The drivers of Monster Jam will be tearing up the dirt in their iconic trucks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Action News got a preview of what monster truck fans can expect.

Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and Max-D trucks will be competing by performing their best stunts and tricks.

WATCH: Megalodon driver Todd Leduc talks about driving iconic monster truck

The event will be on Saturday, May 4, with a "pit party" beginning at 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show will get going at 1 p.m.

For more information or to get tickets, visit the Monster Jam website.