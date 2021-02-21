shooting

1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton, Pa.

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person had died and three others are injured after gunfire erupts at a bowling alley in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton.

Police confirm one person died in the shooting. Three other victims were rushed to an area hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

Police say there could be more victims.



It's still unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the property or what sparked the gunfire.

Police say the scene is secure but the suspects likely fled the area.

