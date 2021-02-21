1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton, Pa.

ONE DEAD after shooting at Our Town Bowling Alley in East Norriton. Police say at this point, 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were transported to local hospitals. Shooters still on the loose. https://t.co/MNqJ0URfYy pic.twitter.com/XEg7L0VxcB — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) February 21, 2021

EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person had died and three others are injured after gunfire erupts at a bowling alley in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.It happened around 7 p.m. inside the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road in East Norriton."Everybody just started screaming and running and going to the door," said Gabriella Williams.Police confirm one person died in the shooting. Three other victims were rushed to an area hospital. There is no immediate word on their conditions.The bowling alley is inside the same building as a laser tag zone where a family with small children immediately rushed to hide inside a mechanical room with an employee."We heard yelling and screaming after the fact, once we were pulled out of the laser tag room," said Natalie Abell.Police also say there could be more victims who were transported by private vehicles.Many say they come here every weekend and are horrified by the shooting."It's scary, it's overwhelming. I'll never be the same again after this," added Williams.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire. East Norriton police say the shooting may have started after an argument between two groups of people.Authorities have secured the scene but say the suspects were able to get away.Anyone with any information is asked to call East Norriton police.