UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and five others are injured including some children after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey on Wednesday, according to state police.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Parkway near Exit 25 in the Marmora section of Upper Township.New Jersey State Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the highway.A front seat passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and four juveniles in the vehicle were rushed to area hospitals.Two of the children suffered serious injuries, said police.Authorities have not identified the passenger that died in the wreck.