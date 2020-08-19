1 dead, 1 injured after boating incident off Ocean City: Sources

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died and another was rushed to the hospital following a boating incident off Ocean City, New Jersey, sources tell Action News.It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Seacliff Road where a boat was found washed ashore.Sources confirm to Action News that one person had died and another individual was rushed to Shore Medical Center in unknown condition but was reported to be conscious.It's still unclear what happened on the water.New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are still investigating.