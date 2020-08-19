1 dead, 1 injured after boating incident off Ocean City: Sources

By
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died and another was rushed to the hospital following a boating incident off Ocean City, New Jersey, sources tell Action News.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Seacliff Road where a boat was found washed ashore.

Sources confirm to Action News that one person had died and another individual was rushed to Shore Medical Center in unknown condition but was reported to be conscious.

It's still unclear what happened on the water.

New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are still investigating.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean citydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Obama to deliver DNC speech from Philadelphia
NYC man, woman charged in Sesame Place assault
Police identify suspect wanted for opening fire on plainclothes officer
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Hundreds sickened as salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
NJ gym that defied closure order fined nearly $130,000
Philly police commissioner calls for change amid ongoing violence
Show More
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Gunman kills 1 firing into group; 11 shot on Tuesday night
Man walking on I-95 struck and killed: Police
Trump campaign sues NJ over mail-in ballots
Popular affordable shoe brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US
More TOP STORIES News