1 dead following bizarre home invasion incident in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two masked gunmen broke into a North Philadelphia Home Saturday night and fatally shot one man in the head then stole another man's pants before attempting to invade another home just blocks away.The incident began just before 11 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 19th Street.Officials said two men wearing ski masks and armed with guns kicked in the door. The men made their way to the second floor of the home, where they found two men and two women in a rear bedroom.Police say a 52 year old man was tied up then shot in the back of the head; the suspects then took the second man's pants and left the home with the two women.Police said the two armed men then attempted to break into another home on the 1700 block of Diamond Street.According to investigators, it was there where they fired a single shot at a man who answered the door. The man was not hit by the gunfire. In the scuffle, the women were able to free themselves and run from the scene.In the meantime, the man from the first home invasion was able to run from the home and flag down police.Police canvassed the area and found several pieces of outerwear and a ski mask in the 1600 block of North 16th Street.Police said it was then officers caught up to the suspects and took them into custody.Officials said the two women and the man from the original home invasion were able to positively identify both suspects.