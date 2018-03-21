1 dead in North Philadelphia fire, ambulance crashes on way

Deadly fire in North Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire in North Philadelphia killed one man and injured two firefighters.

The fire started around midnight Wednesday on the 1800 block of North 21st Street.

As the third floor of the rowhome started to collapse, a firefighter on the second floor had to be pulled from the building.

He and a colleague are both in stable condition.

Crews found a male victim dead inside the home. His identity has not been released.

Two Philadelphia medics headed to the fire were injured when their ambulance took down a traffic light and crashed into a post office.

Medics injured responding to North Phila. fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018.



The ambulance spun out of control after colliding with an SUV at 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue in Spring Garden.

That SUV landed on the sidewalk up against a parked car.

Both medics were treated at the scene for injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccidentfireambulanceNorth Philadelphia
