Action News theme song sheet music gets makeover at Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News theme song is a legendary part of the station's history.

It's been in every newscast since its 1972 debut and covered by everyone from high school marching bands to The Roots.

The sheet music framed with a 45 record proudly hangs in the 6abc Hall of Fame.

But time has taken a toll.

The ink on the page has faded; the paper warped with small tears.

So we took it to CCAHA, the Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts, in Center City to be restored and conserved for generations to come.

264 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-545-0613

OPEN HOUSE: April 24, 5-7:30 p.m.