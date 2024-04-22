WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Action News theme song sheet music gets makeover at Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts

ByWendy Daughenbaugh WPVI logo
Monday, April 22, 2024
Action News theme song sheet music gets makeover
The Action News theme song is a legendary part of the station's history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News theme song is a legendary part of the station's history.

It's been in every newscast since its 1972 debut and covered by everyone from high school marching bands to The Roots.

The sheet music framed with a 45 record proudly hangs in the 6abc Hall of Fame.

But time has taken a toll.

The ink on the page has faded; the paper warped with small tears.

So we took it to CCAHA, the Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts, in Center City to be restored and conserved for generations to come.

Conservation Center for Art & Historic Artifacts (CCAHA) | Facebook | Instagram

264 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-545-0613

OPEN HOUSE: April 24, 5-7:30 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW