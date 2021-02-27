shooting

1 dead in shooting outside Walmart in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has died after a shooting outside a Walmart in the Lehigh Valley on Friday night, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.

Police said two people were shot while in the store's parking lot.

On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office confirmed a female victim has died.

Officials said she was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The cause of death is gunshot wound(s) to the body and the manner of death is homicide, the coroner's office said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Witnesses at the scene said the incident happened very suddenly.

"As I'm walking in, I hear like a 'boom, boom.' I thought it was a car exhaust or something," Qusai Muhasen of New Jersey said.

It appeared the Walmart never closed despite the large police presence.
"As we were coming in the parking lot, we saw one of the Whitehall police cars come flying up the main entrance over here near T.J. Maxx and then heading towards Walmart," said Scott Dias of Upper Macungie. "Within seconds, we saw like more than five or six police cars show up."

No information has been released concerning the second victim.

There have been no arrests.

This story has been updated to show the shooting happened outside the Walmart.
