Roosevelt Boulevard house fire injures 1, outer lanes blocked

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was injured in a house fire on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of the Boulevard at Pratt Street.Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.They pulled a woman from the house. She was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.There is no word on her condition.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire apparatus blocked the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard as firefighters battled the fire.