Teen girl found safe after going missing in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl has been found safe after an overnight search in Philadelphia.

The girl was last seen around 4:53 p.m. Thursday near K Street and Venango Street in Kensington.

As of Friday morning, police said she had been located and is safe.

Initial reports were that the girl was on a FaceTime call with her mother when she was grabbed from behind by an unidentified male.

There were concerns the teen may have been abducted, but on Friday morning police said it does not appear an abduction had taken place.

No other details have been released at this time.