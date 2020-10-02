shooting

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at New Castle restaurant parking lot

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person was killed when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a restaurant in Delaware.

The shooting happened outside the Casablanca Restaurant on North Dupont Highway in New Castle around 1 a.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived, they found the one victim dead.

Another shooting victim arrived at Wilmington Hospital a short time later. The person's condition has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Dupont Highway was closed in the area while Delaware State Police investigated the scene.
