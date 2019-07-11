One rescued from fire at Maple Shade apartment complex

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- One resident was rescued from a fire in a Maple Shade apartment complex late Wednesday night.The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Ryan's Run East community located on the 1300 block of Old Kings Highway.Firefighters arrived to thick flames coming from one of the buildings.A resident was trapped in one of the stairwells for a short time due to the heavy fire tearing through the building. That resident was rescued and evaluated for injuries.Officials said at least four units sustained damage.The cause of the fire is under investigation.