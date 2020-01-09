Officials break ground on new home for fire and police in Collingswood, N.J.

COLLINGSWOOD, N..J. (WPVI) -- A new public safety facility is being built in Collingswood, Camden County.Officials gathered Thursday morning to break ground, along the 400 block of Haddon Avenue.The building will be home to both the police and fire departments.Borough officials say this $10,000,000 dollar project will give first responders desperately needed upgrades,helping to improve response times.It is expected to be completed early next year.