10 teens injured in shooting at Alabama high school football game

MOBILE, Alabama (WPVI) -- At least 10 teenagers have been injured following a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.

Police say the victims are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.

None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what prompted the gunfire, but witnesses say a fight broke out in the stands at the end of the game.

Police are questioning two people.
