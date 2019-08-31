10 teens injured in shooting at Alabama high school football game

MOBILE, Alabama (WPVI) -- At least 10 teenagers have been injured following a shooting at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama.
Police say the victims are between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.
None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
Police are still investigating what prompted the gunfire, but witnesses say a fight broke out in the stands at the end of the game.
Police are questioning two people.
