Camden Co. woman celebrates 103rd birthday, says secret to long life is stay positive and strong

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's so much wisdom and more than a century of life and laughter in Minnie Kaufman, who recently turned 103 years young.They had a party Friday for her at Lions Gate Life Plan Community in Voorhees, complete with mimosas."I was born in Poland," Kaufman explained. "I came here when I was seven years old. We lived in Coney Island. I was seven and put in first grade. I'm a super-achiever," she said with a laugh.Last year, at 102 and just one month before the COVID lockdown began, Kaufman moved into this facility. She says despite the inability to be with family, she never got bored.In fact, she calls herself independent and her motto is this: Be content and confident. Always keep learning.She's also a survivor, from the Holocaust to not one, but two pandemics.Here's Kaufman's secret to a long life: stay positive and stay strong."You have to be good to yourself," she says. "Don't beat yourself up!"Minnie has many gems including this: "Be nice. Say something kind to someone each day."Also, never work hard at something you don't love. She says make yourself happy, adding that nobody does a good job doing something they don't like.