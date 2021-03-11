Former Montgomery County high school teacher marries billionaire MacKenzie Scott

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania- (WPVI) -- A former chemistry teacher at Harriton High School is now married to one of the richest women in the world, billionaire MacKenzie Scott.Dan Jewet, a well-loved science teacher, and Scott recently tied the knot. She was previously married to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world.The newlyweds vow to donate a large part of her $53 billion fortune to charity.Jewet's former students aren't surprised by the news."He is just a really good person who genuinely cares about people. He cares about science. He cares about learning. He cares about all the things you need to care about to better society, to better the world, to better the country," said former student Josh Verlin.Tatiana Fogt had Jewet in the 10th grade. Jewet went on to teach science at the private school his wife's children attended in Seattle."I think everybody across the board is thrilled. Our Facebook group that had been inactive for 7 or 8 years since we graduated suddenly became active," Fogt said.In a letter, Jewet posted on the philanthropic website The Giving Pledge he wrote, "I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared."Jewet taught science at Harriton from 2002 to 2011. His students shared that given the type of person he is definitely didn't marry for money.Scott donated $4 billion in efforts to fight against the pandemic. That was a quarter of all private donations received.