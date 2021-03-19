American Idol Bobby Bones dishes ahead of Hollywood Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend, the American Idol contestants officially head to Hollywood.Their mentor, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, will help guide them through the stress that comes along with all this pressure.Action News had a chance to chat with Bones, who says we could see one, possibly two, local stars on that big stage.Bones is back as an in-house mentor. It's not just about the music, he says."I am also here to talk with them about life because, you know, I come from a background of struggle," said Bones. "A lot of these kids and young adults come from a similar background like mine. I'm a therapist to them as well."Bones knows Hollywood Week can make or break, and the duets will look different this time around."The contestants don't get to pick this season," he said. "The judges are picking people that are going to either challenge them or help them."One of the contestants heading to Hollywood is Fort Washington's own Sadie Leigh.The 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and Temple University junior brought along her dad for her audition.But this time, in Hollywood, she's on her own."The biggest thing he told me was 'just pretend it's me behind you, don't look back and just pretend it's me,'" Sadie said. "'Pretend I'm playing with you.' That always gives me such a comforting feeling to know that he's behind me."Hollywood Week is a two-night American Idol special that starts Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.