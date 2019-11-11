11-year-old boy dies after being shot in West Philadelphia

Police are consoling a distraught woman who arrived on scene. 11 yr old was pronounced dead. Shot one time to the chest. Reports indicate he was home with his brother who is talking to police. They are not sure of circumstances around the shooting @6abc pic.twitter.com/1fg5KPNiKA — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 11, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before noon Monday in the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.The boy was hit in the chest. He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition.He was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m.A weapon has been recovered, police say.The boy's brother is talking to police, Action News has learned, and authorities say they are not looking for a shooter.Police said they are investigating the circumstances of this shooting, and are exploring the possibility this was an accidental shooting.